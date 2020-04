Tamil Nadu To Decide Class 10 Pending Exam Schedule After Lockdown

Tamil Nadu department of education will decide class 10 exam schedule after lockdown

In a series of tweets, the Minister of School Education in Tamil Nadu, K A Sengottaiyan cleared the air around class 12 answer sheet evaluation and class 10 pending board examinations. He also issued orders to private schools demanding school fee during the lockdown.

The Minister said that order has been issued to private schools not to charge advance fee during the lockdown period. If any school is found to be charging fee in violation of the order, appropriate action will be taken.

The department has also made arrangements to commence evaluation of class 12 general exam answer sheets after the lockdown ends. The schedule for evaluation will be released in due time.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also took note of the situation about the pending class 10 examinations. The schedule for the pending exams will be announced by the Department of Education.

Recently, news surfaced that Tamil Nadu class 12 public exam results would be released soon. However, the Department of Government Examinations had made no such announcements. Given that the evaluation process is not complete yet, students will have to wait some more for their class 12 results.

As for all pending college examinations, the Higher Education Department may hold the exams without any break at the beginning of the upcoming academic year. A UGC-recommended panel has also said that Universities can either hold exams in online lode if they have the infrastructure or wait to make a decision about pen-and-paper exam after the lockdown is over.

