Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Result Not Today

Tamil Nadu 12th Public exam result will not be released today

Reports suggesting that Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary or 12th result will be released today, have confused students. However, such reports are baseless as the Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu, which conducts board exam for class 11 and 12 has made no such announcements regarding TN 12th result.

The board exam results across state and central boards of education have been postponed in light of the coronavirus crisis. Several education boards were unable to conclude board examinations for few papers due to the nation-wide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Few boards which had completed the examination process before the lockdown began have been unable to release exam results since the evaluation process could not be completed.

Bihar Board remains the sole exception as the state board released Intermediate examination results on March 24, 2020. The state board could announce the 12th results on time as it had finished evaluation process. Matric or 10th exam results have been postponed in Bihar as well since the evaluation process could not be completed.

Some states have taken measures to make sure papers are evaluated during the lockdown and there is no extra delay in releasing the board exam results. Haryana Board distributed board exam answer sheets among evaluators who were asked to submit evaluated answer sheets to the board by April 22.

For Tamil Nadu Board, students are advised to rely only on official sources for result related information and not believe any report otherwise.

