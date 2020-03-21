Tamil Nadu Postpones Class 10 Board Exams Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tamil Nadu government has postponed class 10 exams due to coronavirus

Tamil Nadu government has postponed the class 10 general examinations which are scheduled from March 27 to April 13 as a preventive measure against coronavirus outbreak. Announcing the decision in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said that the exams have been postponed to April 15.

He said a total about 9.45 lakh students would appear for the tenth standard exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The last two papers for class 11 exam which are scheduled on March 23 and March 26, and last paper for class 12 exam which is scheduled on March 24 will be held as per schedule.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had ordered holiday for school students studying in LKG to fifth standard till March 31.

Tamil Nadu has joined the flurry of states that have postponed board exams in the last couple of days. States that have postponed board exams so far include Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

Board exams for CBSE and CISCE students have also been postponed. The new exam dates are expected to be announced on or after March 31.

All Higher Educational institutes across the country have also been directed by UGC to suspend classes and exams till March 31.

MHRD, in order to help students with studies whose classes have been suspended, has released a list of web-portals and mobile apps for e-based learning which are available free of cost.

