Coronavirus: Board Exams Postponed In Haryana Till March 31

Haryana board exams have been postponed due to coronavirus threat

Haryana Board joins the likes of Punjab Board, and Rajasthan Board in postponing the state board exams. In a notice, which was released yesterday, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), notified that all board exams scheduled between march 19 and March 31 have been postponed. The new dates for these exams will be notified by the board later.

The Board has decided to postpone the board exams as a precautionary measure to counter the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Haryana Government had previously cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31.

The board exam for Haryana Board class 10 and 12 students began on March 3. The examinations were scheduled to conclude on March 31 for class 12 students and on March 27 for class 10 students. While for class 12, the exam has been postponed for 10 papers, for class 10 it is 4 papers.

State education boards seem to be taking a cue from central education boards like CBSE, and CISCE that postponed the exams till March 31.

The decision to postpone CBSE board exams came in the late hours of March 18 followed by announcement of postponement of ISC and ICSE exams by CISCE early morning yesterday. Since then, three state boards - Rajasthan Board, Punjab Board, and Madhya Pradesh board - have also postponed the board exams.

At higher education level, UGC has asked all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone all exams and suspend classes and evaluation work till March 31.

Click here for more Education News