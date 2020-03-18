Haryana Cancels Exams For Classes 1 To 8 Till March 31

Educational institutions in the country are closed till March 31.

The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31, officials said on Wednesday.

The Haryana School Education Department has the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they said.

In a related development, the HRD ministry in a communication to various educational regulators, asked to reschedule the ongoing examinations including CBSE Board and university examinations. Centre asked for all school, university, engineering and technical entrance exams to be postponed and to be rescheduled after March 31.

The Human Resource Development Ministry also said all the evaluation work may also be rescheduled after March 31.

"While maintenance of academic calendars and exam schedule is important, equally important is the safety and security of the students who are appearing in various exams as also that of their teachers and parents," the Ministry has said.

