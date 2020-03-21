Punjab Board Announces Dates Of Exams Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Punjab Board has announced dates for exams which were postponed due to coronavirus

Punjab Board has released the revised date sheet for board exams in the state. The board has revised exam dates for classes 5, 10, and 12 which were scheduled between March 20 and March 31. The board exams will now start in the state on April 1, 2020.

The board exams for class 5 have now been scheduled from April 1 to April 3. The exam for class 10 will now begin on April 3 and conclude on April 23. Finally, the exam for class 12 will commence on April 3 and conclude on April 18, 2020.

The detailed date sheet for the board exams has also been released and is available on the Punjab board's official website, 'pseb.ac.in'.

The board had postponed the board examinations in the state as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Punjab Government had also suspended all public transport across the state.

Board exams being held by CBSE and CISCE have also been postponed. The new dates will be announced by the boards on or after March 31.

State Boards of Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh have also postponed the ongoing board exams. Maharashtra government has cancelled all annual exams for classes 1 to 8 but will be holding the board exam for remaining two papers for class 10. The exams for class 9 and class 11 students in Maharashtra will be held after April 10, 2020.

