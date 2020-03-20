Coronavirus: Maharashtra Cancels Exams For Classes 1 To 8

Maharashtra has cancelled all exams for classes 1 to 8 due to coronavirus

Highlights All exams for classes 1 to 8 have been cancelled in Maharashtra.

Students in classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to next class without exam.

Last two papers of 10th board exam will be held as per schedule.

Maharashtra government has cancelled all examinations for classes 1 to 8 amid Coronavirus outbreak. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, while addressing media, said that students in classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to next class without exam.

She added that the remaining two papers for class 10 board exam will be held as per schedule. The SSC examinations will be held till March 23 in nine divisions across the state.

The board exam for SSC students will conclude with exam for Geography, which will be held in the morning session. A total of 17,65,000 students are appearing for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students will be held after April 10, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10, can work from home.

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad: Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board. https://t.co/KmgKDZrVEJ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.

As the number of active coronavirus cases have increased in the country, the central and state governments have sprung into action taking preventive measures.

Central Board of Secondary Education, on March 18, announced that it was postponing all the board exams for classes 10 and 12 which were scheduled till March 31.

Following CBSE, CISCE and several state education boards too postponed all exams scheduled till the end of March.

Click here for more Education News