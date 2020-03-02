Maharashtra SSC Exams From March 3

Maharashtra Class 10 exam will begin with First Language paper which will be held in the morning session

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the SSC or Class 10 examination from March 3, 2020. According to Press Trust of India, more than 17 lakh students from across the state are expected to sit for the SSC or Secondary School Certificate examination for Class 10 beginning Tuesday. The SSC examinations will be held till March 23 in nine divisions across the state. The examinations will be based on the new syllabus, according to a Board official.

"The SSC exam based on the new syllabus will be organised across nine divisions--Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur,Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur--during March 3 to 23," the MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said on Monday.

A total of 17,65,000 students are expected to appear for the exam.

"The students should follow only official schedule ofthe examination that was published by the state board," Press Trust of India quoted as Mr Kale saying.

The Board, the state government body which conducts the annual Secondary and Higher Secondary annual certificate exams, SSC and HSC, has already released the SSC hall ticket for the exams.

The SSC hall ticket or admit card has been released on the official website of the Maharashtra Board, at mahasscboard.in, and has been made available through the schools.

The HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate (as Class 12 examinations are known) had already begun on February 18, 2020.

The examination for Class 10 will begin with First Language paper which will be held in the morning session from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In the second half, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the exam for Second or Third Language paper will be conducted.

The board exam for SSC students will conclude with exam for Geography, which will be held in the morning session.

(With PTI Inputs)

