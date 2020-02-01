Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket Download Begins Today

Maharashtra SSC hall ticket will be released on the Maharashtra Board website, at mahasscboard.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, the state government body which conducts the annual Secondary and Higher Secondary annual certificate exams, SSC and HSC, will release the SSC hall ticket today for exams scheduled to begin from March. The SSC hall ticket or admit card will be released on the official website of the Maharashtra Board, at mahasscboard.in.

The hall tickets will be available on school logins.

Students who are due to appear for Maharashtra Board examinations in 2020 may approach their respective schools for the SSC hall ticket.

Maharashtra Board exam for Class 10 (known as SSC or Senior Secondary Certificate) will begin on March 3, 2020 and for Class 12 (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate) will begin on February 18, 2020.

Maharashtra Board released the examination time-table for SSC and HSC exams in October last year.

The examination for Class 10 students will begin with first language paper and for Class 12 students will begin with English language paper.

The examination for Class 10 will begin on March 3, 2020 with First Language paper which will be held in the morning session from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In the second half, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the exam for Second or Third Language paper will be conducted.

The board exam for SSC students will conclude with exam for Geography on March 23, 2020 in the morning session.

The examination for Class 12 will begin on February 18, 2020 with English paper which will be held in the morning session. The examination will end on March 17 with exam for Sanskrit paper in the morning session, and for Russian, and Arabic in the afternoon session.

Click here for more Education News