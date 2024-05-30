After 10 Unsuccessful Attempts, Maharashtra Man Clears Class 10 Board Exam

Despite facing disappointment ten times since 2018, Krishna never wavered in his resolve.

Krishna Namdev Munde from Maharashtra's Beed has become the embodiment of perseverance and determination as he finally passed his Class 10 board exams on his 11th attempt. After years of relentless effort, Krishna's success has not only brought joy to his family but also inspired his entire village, who celebrated his achievement with a grand procession and lively drumbeats.

Despite facing disappointment ten times since 2018, Krishna never wavered in his resolve. This year, his efforts bore fruit, proving that with hard work, one can overcome any challenge.

"He has passed after 10 attempts in 5 years. But I kept submitting the fees, as I wanted to give him every opportunity," Krishna's father, Namdev Munde, shared with NDTV, reflecting the family's steadfast support throughout the journey.

Krishna, a student of Ratneshwar School in Parli taluka, had previously stumbled in the subject of History, but this time, he cleared all his subjects. His achievement not only marks a personal triumph but also serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of never giving up on one's dreams.

As soon as the results were declared, his father took out a procession. Villagers joined in with drums and even carried Krishna on their shoulders.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC (Class 10) results on Monday, with 95.81 per cent of the students clearing the exam. Girl students outshone boys, scoring 2.56 per cent higher than the latter. In 2023, girls secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.05 per cent.

This year, approximately 15 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams, which were conducted from March 1 to 26. The minimum requirement to pass the MSBSHSE 10th exams is scoring at least 33 percent.