Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2025 Schedule Released, Check Important Dates

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday released the datesheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2025. The Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 17, 2025, while the Class 12 exams will take place from February 11 to March 11, 2025.

A total of 15,13,909 candidates have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams. Of these, 7,60,046 students are from the science stream, 3,81,982 from the arts stream, and 3,29,905 from the commerce stream.

Maharashtra Exam Datesheet 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the Maharashtra board's official portal

Locate the link for the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datasheet 2025.

The timetable will be displayed as PDFs.

Check the exam schedule and download it for future reference.

The board will issue admit cards for the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC exams in due course. The SSC exams will begin with a language paper, while the HSC exams will start with an English paper.