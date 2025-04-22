Telangana TS Inter Results 2025: Here's How To Check Scorecards On NDTV

Telangana Inter Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) students today at 12 noon. The results will first be officially announced through a press conference at the board's headquarters in Hyderabad, following which they will be made available on the official websites.

During the press conference, board officials will share key details such as passing percentages, names of toppers, and the total number of qualified students.

This year, NDTV has launched a special page to help students check their board exam results at the earliest. Once the results are officially announced, students can check their scores on the NDTV Education page by entering the required details.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2025: How To Check Scorecards On NDTV

Visit the NDTV Education State Board Results page

Click on the link titled "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details

Click "Submit" to view your result

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are announced.

This year, around 9.96 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate examinations - 4.88 lakh in 1st Year and 5.08 lakh in 2nd Year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were conducted in March 2025 across various centres in the state.

Supplementary Exams

Students failing in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to improve their scores by appearing for supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared.