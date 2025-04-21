TS Inter Results 2025: 5 Things To Remember Before Downloading Digital Marksheets

The Telangana Inter Results 2025 for 1st and 2nd year, which will be announced on Tuesday (April 22, 2025), will mark an important occasion for the students of Class 11 and 12. While those who clear TS Inter 1st year exam will graduate to the next class, those clearing the 2nd year exam will get to choose the college according to their choice of the discipline. The results will be declared by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on April 22, 2025, and posted within minutes on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. But before you hit that 'Download' button, here are 5 important things to remember that can save you from confusion and stress.

Keep Your Hall Ticket Ready

The most essential detail you'll need is your Intermediate Hall Ticket Number. Without it, you won't be able to access your result. Double-check the number on your physical hall ticket and keep it handy before logging into the official website. If you've misplaced your hall ticket, contact your college immediately.

Rely On Official Data For Accuracy

It is advisable to check results on the official websites, or platforms that are reliable. Apart from TSBIE's official portal, you can also check TS Inter 1st year and TS Inter 2nd year results on NDTV's digital platform. The special page has been designed with an aim to help students get their results quickly and efficiently. You can access the results here:

Understand That Online Marksheet Is Provisional

The marksheet you download online won't be your final certificate. It will be a provisional marks memo provided for immediate reference. Your original certificate (with hologram and signature) will be distributed by your college in the coming weeks.

Do not submit the provisional marks memo as the final proof unless specifically asked by an institution.

Verify All Details Thoroughly

Before printing or saving your marks memo, double-check the following:

Your full name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Practical/theory marks (if applicable)

Total marks and grade

Pass/fail status

If there are any errors, contact your college or raise a grievance through TSBIE's helpline. Early correction requests are easier to process.

Save And Backup Your Marksheet Digitally

Once you've downloaded the marks memo, save it on multiple devices - your phone, laptop and cloud storage (Google Drive or Dropbox). Also, take a printout for offline use.