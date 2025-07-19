Telangana ECET First Phase Seat Allotment Result Released, Download Here

TG ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released the first phase provisional seat allotment result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the provisional seat allotment result on the official website, tgecet.nic.in.

TG ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, tgecet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "College-Wise Allotment Details".

Select your college and branch.

Click on "Show Allotments".

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.

Candidates who have been allotted seat must report to their college and pay the specified fee for admission through the online platform.

Candidates must visit their college before July 20, 2025 or else their seat may be allotted to other candidates.

While visiting the college for admission, candidate must bring with them the seat allotment order, TS ECET hall ticker, rank card, qualification documents, Transfer Certificate (TC), Adhaar card, passport-size photographs and other documents as required.