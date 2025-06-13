Advertisement

Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling Schedule Released, Check Here

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025: Candidates will be able to register for the TS ECET examination from June 14, 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling Schedule Released, Check Here
Candidates will be able to register for the TS ECET examination from June 14, 2025.
Education Result
  • Candidates will be able to register for the TS ECET examination from June 14, 2025
  • Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the counselling schedule on the official website.
  • The last date for the completion of spot admissions is July 29, 2025.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released the counselling schedule for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Candidates will be able to register for the TS ECET examination from June 14, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the counselling schedule on the official website, tgecet.nic.in.

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025:  How To Download Counselling schedule?

  • Visit the official website, tgecet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "TG ECET 2025 Detailed Notification".
  • The detailed notification containing the counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save the schedule for future reference.

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025:  Important Dates

Online Filing of Basic Information, Payment of
Processing fees, slot booking, date to attend 
for certificate verification                                    June 14 to June 18, 2025

Certificate verification for already slot
booked candidates                                            June 17 to June 19, 2025             
                                           
Freezing of options                                            June 21, 2025

Provisional allotment of seats on or before        June 25, 2025

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting
through website                                                  June 25 to June 29, 2025

The Spot Admission guidelines for private unaided Engineering 
and B Pharmacy colleges will be uploaded on the official website on July 22, 2025.

The last date for the completion of spot admissions is July 29, 2025.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025, TS ECET Exam Date, Telangana ECET Exam Date 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com