Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling Schedule Released, Check Here

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released the counselling schedule for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Candidates will be able to register for the TS ECET examination from June 14, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the counselling schedule on the official website, tgecet.nic.in.

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025: How To Download Counselling schedule?

Visit the official website, tgecet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "TG ECET 2025 Detailed Notification".

The detailed notification containing the counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

TS ECET Counselling Schedule 2025: Important Dates

Online Filing of Basic Information, Payment of

Processing fees, slot booking, date to attend

for certificate verification June 14 to June 18, 2025

Certificate verification for already slot

booked candidates June 17 to June 19, 2025



Freezing of options June 21, 2025

Provisional allotment of seats on or before June 25, 2025

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting

through website June 25 to June 29, 2025

The Spot Admission guidelines for private unaided Engineering

and B Pharmacy colleges will be uploaded on the official website on July 22, 2025.

The last date for the completion of spot admissions is July 29, 2025.