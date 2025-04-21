TS Inter Results 2025: Know Passing Marks For 1st And 2nd Year Students

As the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) prepares to announce TS Inter 1st year result and TS Inter 2nd year result on April 22, it is crucial for students and parents to understand the passing criteria set by the board. A clear understanding of the minimum requirements can help students plan their next steps, whether it is applying for higher education or preparing for supplementary exams. The Telangana Inter passing criteria for this year remains largely the same as previous years.

Telangana Intermediate Exam 2025: Passing Marks

To successfully pass the TS Inter 1st year and TS Inter 2nd year examinations, students must meet the following criteria:

Theory Subjects: Students must score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

Students must score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Practical Subjects: For subjects that include both theory and practicals (such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc.), students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks separately in both the theory and practical examinations.

For subjects that include both theory and practicals (such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc.), students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks separately in both the theory and practical examinations. Aggregate Marks: There is no mandatory overall aggregate requirement; students need to ensure they clear each subject individually by securing the minimum passing marks.

This means that even if a student performs exceptionally well in one subject but fails to achieve the minimum 35 per cent in another, they will be marked as 'Failed' in the final results.

An important point to note here is that the passing marks criteria for visually impaired students is 25 per cent.

Grading System in Telangana Intermediate Results 2025

Along with marks, students will also be awarded grades based on their performance. The grading system helps in providing a broader assessment of students' achievements:

75% and above: A Grade

60% to 74%: B Grade

50% to 59%: C Grade

35% to 49%: D Grade

Below 35%: Fail

What Happens If A Student Fails?

Students who are unable to meet the Telangana Inter passing marks criteria in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the supplementary examinations. TSBIE is expected to release the detailed schedule for TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025 shortly after the main results are declared.

In case some students fails in more than two subjects, they may have to reappear for those papers in the following academic year, depending on board regulations.

Important Tips For Students

Check marks in each subject: Ensure you have scored at least 35 per cent in every individual subject, including theory and practical parts.

Ensure you have scored at least 35 per cent in every individual subject, including theory and practical parts. Download and verify: Once the results are posted on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in, download the provisional marksheet and carefully verify your subject-wise scores.

Once the results are posted on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in, download the provisional marksheet and carefully verify your subject-wise scores. Apply for recounting/re-evaluation (if needed): If you believe there has been an error in your marks, you can apply for recounting or re-evaluation. The board will soon announce the procedure and timeline for this after results are out.

This year, 9.96 lakh students appeared in TS Inter exams. While the 1st year exams began on March 5, the 2nd year exam commenced on March 6. The exams were held across 1,532 centres.