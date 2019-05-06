Telangana SSC Result 2019: Important Points For Students

Telangana SSC Result 2019 Date Update

"Telangana SSC result expected today," claim many online reports, the truth however has not been confirmed yet by the concerned authorities. Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is yet to confirm the date for SSC result. On May 1, a board official had confirmed it to NDTV that the SSC results will be declared after May 10. The SSC or class 10 board exams were held in the State in March-April. Telangana SSC result will be released on the portals bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Last year the Board had declared the SSC result on April 27. 83% of the students had qualified the exam last year. While 2125 schools registered 100 per cent pass percentage, zero pass percentage was recorded in 21 schools last year.

Telangana SSC Result 2019: Know How To Check

Follow the steps given here to check your TS BSE results for Class 10 annual examinations held in March and April:

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and/ or date of birth (Students should keep their admit card in hand)

Step 4: Submit the details

Take a printout of the online mark sheet

