Telangana SSC/ Class 10th Board Exam Admit Card Released

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the hall tickets of SSC exam. The SSC Board or the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana), as it is also referred to as, has uploaded the hall tickets on the official website and it can be obtained using the district, school name, student name and date of birth details. Hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates.
Telangana SSC Hall Tickets Regular
Telangana SSC Hall Tickets Private
Telangana SSC Hall Tickets OSSC
Telangana SSC Hall Tickets Vocational
BSE Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2019: Know How To Download
- Step 1: Go to the official website
- Step 2: Select the type of exam you are registered for
- Step 3: Select the district
- Step 4: Select the school name
- Step 5: Select the student name
- Step 6: Enter date of birth details
- Step 7: Submit the details
- Step 8: Download the hall tickets
In the previous week, the SSC Board had notified a change in the class 10 exam time table. According to the revised SSC 2019 time table, the March 22 exam (English Paper 2) will now be held on April 3, 2019. However there is no change in the schedule for other examinations. Telangana SSC Time Table
The BSE Telangana had declared the SSC 2017 exam result in May. The overall pass percentage was 84.15. While 85.37 girls cleared the exam last year, the pass percentage among boys was 82.95. In total, the pass percentage of students in the State for SSC exam had dipped by 1.48 per cent in comparison to the performance in 2016.
