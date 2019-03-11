Telangana SSC/ Class 10th Board Exam Admit Card Released

Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2019: Know How To Download

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the hall tickets of SSC exam. The SSC Board or the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana), as it is also referred to as, has uploaded the hall tickets on the official website and it can be obtained using the district, school name, student name and date of birth details. Hall tickets have been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates.

Telangana SSC Hall Tickets Regular

Telangana SSC Hall Tickets Private

Telangana SSC Hall Tickets OSSC

Telangana SSC Hall Tickets Vocational

BSE Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2019: Know How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Select the type of exam you are registered for

Step 3: Select the district

Step 4: Select the school name

Step 5: Select the student name

Step 6: Enter date of birth details

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Download the hall tickets

In the previous week, the SSC Board had notified a change in the class 10 exam time table. According to the revised SSC 2019 time table, the March 22 exam (English Paper 2) will now be held on April 3, 2019. However there is no change in the schedule for other examinations. Telangana SSC Time Table

The BSE Telangana had declared the SSC 2017 exam result in May. The overall pass percentage was 84.15. While 85.37 girls cleared the exam last year, the pass percentage among boys was 82.95. In total, the pass percentage of students in the State for SSC exam had dipped by 1.48 per cent in comparison to the performance in 2016.

Click here for more Education News