TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Today, Here's How To Download

Tripura Madhyamik results will be available today on tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

TBSE Madhyamik result 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce Class 10 or Madhyamik result today on the official website. Students who appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examination can check their result either through the official website or through the private portals affiliated with the Board. The Tripura results for Class 10 examinations will be available today on www.tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. The detailed information on the procedure to check the result is also available on the board's website. The TBSE Madhyamik result 2019 will be announced at 9:45 am. According to an update available on the official website, Madrasa Alim results will also be announced today.

Tripura Board or TBSE results for Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12 students were released on June 6. Tripura High School Science stream result was announced in May. Along with the Tripura High School Science exam, the board had also released the result for Tripura JEE.

Those who qualify the Madhyamik exam will become eligible for admission to 10+2 in any recognized board.

Apart from the official website, the Tripura Class 10 results will be released on third party portals like examresults.net.

TBSE Madhyamik result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your TBSE Madhyamik result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tbse.in

Step 2: Click On the TBSE Madhyamik result 2019 link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: On next page, check your Tripura Madhyamik result 2019.

