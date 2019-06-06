Tripura Board Releases Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result

TBSE 12th result released @ tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th Result 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released Class 12 or Higher Secondary exam result for Arts and Commerce result today. The Tripura HS Arts and Commerce results were released at 9:45 AM today on the official website. The Board has already announced class 12 Science stream result. The pass per cent for Science stream was 88.95 per cent. The HS results for Arts and Commerce streams is now available on the official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in

Apart from the official website, the Tripura HS results can also be viewed from third party portals like examresults.net, indiaresults.com etc.

Other than the HS result, Tripura Board has also released Madrasa Fazil Result for 2019 exam today.

Tripura HS result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Tripura HS result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click On the Tripura 12th result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: On next page, check your Tripura 12th results

To get the Tripura HS result on SMS, students can send an SMS to 7738299899 from a BSNL connection in the following format:

TBSE12 Roll Number

Tripura Board Class 10 result will be declared on June 8, 2019 after 9 AM.

