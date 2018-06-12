TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: Tripura Board To Release 10th Result Today At Tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board or TBSE results for Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12 students were released on June 8. Tripura High School Science stream result was announced on May 22, 2018. Along with the Tripura High School Science exam, the board had also released the result for Tripura JEE.
Students can check their result on the following websites:
www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com
www.results.amarujala.com
Students would be able to check their 10th board result on SMS by sending a message in the following format:
TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070
CommentsThose who qualify the Madhyamik exam will become eligible for admission to 10+2 in any recognized board.
