TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: Tripura Board To Release 10th Result Today At Tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce class 10 or Madhyamik result today on the official website.

Education | | Updated: June 12, 2018 08:47 IST
New Delhi:  Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce class 10 or Madhyamik result today on the official website. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik examination can check their result either through the official website or through SMS. The detailed information on the procedure to check the result is also available on the board's website. The result will be announced at 9:30 am. 

Tripura Board or TBSE results for Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12 students were released on June 8. Tripura High School Science stream result was announced on May 22, 2018. Along with the Tripura High School Science exam, the board had also released the result for Tripura JEE. 

Students can check their result on the following websites:

www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com 
www.results.amarujala.com

Students would be able to check their 10th board result on SMS by sending a message in the following format:

TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070

Those who qualify the Madhyamik exam will become eligible for admission to 10+2 in any recognized board. 

