Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2026 Mock Test 2 Tomorrow: Registration Closes Today, Check Details

SNAP 2026: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has scheduled the second mock test for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 on October 23. Candidates interested in taking the official practice test must complete the required registration and payment process by October 22, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The mock test will help management aspirants understand the examination format and assess their preparation before the entrance test. Candidates can register through the official SNAP website. The mock test will be conducted online in a remote-proctored mode, allowing candidates to practise from their location while following the prescribed examination guidelines.

How To Register For SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website at snaptest.org.

Click on the registration option and enter the required personal details.

Verify the details using the prescribed verification process.

Log in using the SNAP ID and password received after registration.

Complete the required application details and payment process.

Check the official instructions to confirm eligibility for Mock Test 2.

Candidates who have registered successfully will receive the mock test link and login credentials through SMS, WhatsApp and email on their registered contact details. Aspirants should check their messages and email regularly for further instructions.

SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2: Exam Pattern

The mock test will have 60 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections: General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Ethics, Morality and Values.

The test duration will be 60 minutes, with one mark awarded for each correct answer and a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. The mock test score will be for candidates' reference only and will not affect their final SNAP score or selection process.