SNAP Registration 2026 To Begin Soon: Check Eligibility, Courses And Other Details

SNAP Registration 2026 process is expected to begin soon. The registration form will be available online at the official SNAP website, snaptest.org. SNAP is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by SIU for admission to various postgraduate management programmes. Candidates seeking admission through SNAP must complete the registration process and appear for the examination. The SNAP exam is generally conducted in December in multiple sessions. Candidates can appear for more than one attempt.

SNAP Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks. The minimum marks requirement is 45% for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Final year students can also apply. It means they can fulfil the eligibility requirements at the time of admission.

Candidates should also check the specific admission requirements of the SIU institute and programme they wish to join.

How to Apply For SNAP 2026?

Visit the official website at snaptest.org.

Click on "apply now."

Then, click on "register."

Tick the checkbox after reading all instructions.

Enter all the required details.

Choose test dates and test cities.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fees.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

SNAP Courses And Campuses

SNAP scores are accepted for admission to several management programmes offered by SIU institutes. These include MBA programmes at SIBM Pune, SIBM Bengaluru, SIBM Nagpur, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIMS, SIOM Nashik, SCIT, SIMC, SSBF and SSSS.

The programmes cover areas such as business analytics, international business, operations management, digital and telecom management, banking and finance, communication management and sports management.