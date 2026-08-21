SNAP 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online, Check Dates And Fee

SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has opened the registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis institutes can complete the online application through the official website, snaptest.org. The registration and fee payment window will remain open until November 25, 2026.

SNAP 2026 will be conducted in three sessions in December, allowing candidates multiple opportunities to appear for the entrance test. The best score among the attempts will be considered, without normalisation. Candidates should complete registration and payment before the deadline to be eligible for the examination.

Click here: SNAP 2026 Schedule

SNAP 2026 Important Dates

Registration begins: August 21, 2026

August 21, 2026 Registration and payment closes: November 25, 2026

November 25, 2026 SNAP 1: December 13, 2026

December 13, 2026 SNAP 2: December 19, 2026

December 19, 2026 SNAP 3: December 26, 2026

December 26, 2026 Result announcement: January 12, 2027

The admit cards are scheduled to be issued before the respective examinations, with SNAP 1, SNAP 2 and SNAP 3 admit cards listed for December 7, December 11 and December 18, respectively.

SNAP 2026 Registration Process

Candidates can complete the application by following these steps:

Visit the official SNAP website at snaptest.org.

On the homepage, click on the "How to apply" section.

Click on New Registration.

Enter the required personal.

Verify with the OTP.

Now you will receive your SNAP ID and password.

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Upload the required documents.

Review the information and submit the form.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements before applying, including graduation with at least 50% marks, or 45% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates must pay Rs 2,550 per test and a non-refundable programme registration fee of Rs 1,000 for each programme selected.