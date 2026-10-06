On Camera, Kilometres-Long Queue Of Cars In Snow-Covered Adi Kailash

A bid to catch breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains turned disappointing for hundreds of tourists as several cars and other vehicles beelined on the route to Adi Kailash over the past weekend.

The 'white traffic jam', triggered by heavy snowfall in the region, was seen at an altitude of 14,500 feet as the number of pilgrims and vehicles shot up on the weekend and several tourists got stuck for hours.

Videos of the long queue of cars have gone viral on social media, with one of them claiming that the traffic jam stretches for 1.5 kilometres to 2 kilometres amid heavy snowfall.

High-altitude areas of Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall during the last week of September, triggering a surge of tourists in the region. In the Adi Kailash region, three to four feet of snow has accumulated in recent days, with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) stepping in to clear the roads for traffic movement.

However, the road leading up to the mountain has become extremely narrow as the snow piled up on both sides has not been completely removed.

This, compiled with the heavy tourist flow has triggered the massive traffic jam. Tourists in recent years have been looking beyond traditional pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Hemkund Sahib. Regions like Adi Kailash, Om Parvat, and Munsiyari are gaining popularity.

The number of pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash and Om Parvat has more than tripled over the past few years. According to latest figures, 10,079 tourists and pilgrims visited Adi Kailash in 2023 followed by 29,423 in 2024 and 31,558 in 2025. The number in 2026 has crossed all of this, with 61,950 tourists and pilgrims already visiting Adi Kailash so far this year.

Still, road conditions have proved challenging. Sensitive stretches like Elgad, Kulagad, S-Bend, and Malghat are already narrow, and conditions have become even more challenging following heavy snowfall. If a vehicle stops at any point, long queues quickly form behind it.

Weather conditions in the Himalayan region also remain a challenge, with tourists being urged to exercise caution.