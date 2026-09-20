Symbiosis National Aptitude Mock Test 2026: Check Important Instructions

The Symbiosis International Deemed University (SIU) has announced the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) mock test date for the academic session 2026. The SNAP mock test 2026 will be conducted on September 24 for only those candidates who will register and pay for the exam by September 22, 2026. Applicants registering for the exam after the deadline will not be eligible to take the mock test.

The SNAP 2026 mock test is a replica of an actual exam, and is an important part of preparation for all those appearing for the examination. With the help of the mock test candidates can prepare themselves and get to know the exam pattern, how the questions are formatted and the difficulty level of the actual exam.

The SNAP mock test will be conducted in an MCQ based format, with each question having four options and candidates need to select the appropriate response. The test will be conducted for one hour and will include four sections such as General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, Ethics, Mortality and Values.

Each question carries one mark and there is also negative mark provision, for every incorrect response 0.25 mark will be deducted from the candidate's paper. Once candidates are done with their mock test they can immediately view their result by clicking on the 'View Result' option which will be present at the bottom of the page.

SNAP 2026 Mock Test Navigation Instructions

Candidates must follow the instructions provided below on the day of SNAP mock test.

The SNAP Mock test option will open on September 24, 2026 between 12 noon to 9pm.

Candidates will be able to log in to the portal using their username and password.

The candidate's username is a combination of SNAP and SNAP ID.

Once candidates have completed their test, they need to click the "Submit" button to finalize and submit your responses.

If any candidate faces connectivity issues during the paper, they must try switching to a different device, log in again, and resume the test.

The top 3 scores of the mock test will get a Rs 1,000 Flipkart voucher each and next top 5 scorers of the mock test will get a Rs 500 Flipkart voucher each.