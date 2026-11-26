SNAP 2026: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University has extended the registration deadline for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2026 exam. The institute noted that a candidate aspiring to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by any institute of SIU has to appear for the common, mandatory aptitude test which will be conducted at test centres across India. Interested students can visit the official website, snaptest.org, to fill out the application form.

As per official guidelines, a candidate can appear for up to three tests for SNAP 2026. If an applicant appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalisation.

Exam Dates

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on the following dates:

SNAP 1: December 13, 2026

SNAP 2: December 19, 2026

SNAP 3: December 26, 2026

Candidates must note that the duration of the SNAP 2026 exam is 60 minutes.

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Admit Card Release Date

The institute will release the admit cards for the three tests on the following dates:

SNAP 1: December 07, 2026

SNAP 2: December 11, 2026

SNAP 3: December 18, 2026

The exam body noted that the timings of the tests will be communicated to the candidates via their SNAP admit card.

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The exam-conducting body stated that SNAP is an objective test. Each question will have four responses. As per the official marking scheme, each wrong answer will attract 25 per cent negative marks.