ISB Placement: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the summer internship outcomes for the second cohort (2026-2028) of its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). According to official information, the 130-student cohort, which averages nine months of prior work experience received over 200 internship offers from 45 companies across diverse sectors, with an average two-month stipend of Rs 3.44 lakh and the highest stipend of Rs 7.9 lakh.

In a press release shared with NDTV, the business school noted that the recruiters this year spanned consulting, investment banking, technology, FMCG, conglomerates, BFSI and other sectors. The official document further stated that McKinsey, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, A&M, Deloitte, Citi India, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Google, Mastercard, HUL and TAS were among the top recruiters.

Sector-Wise Offers

Consulting and Investment Banking

The Consulting and Investment Banking sectors together accounted for 117 offers. Accenture Solutions led with 29 offers, followed by EY-Parthenon with 17, Deloitte Consulting with nine, and Boston Consulting Group and Mastercard with eight each.

Bain & Company, Alvarez & Marsal, and PwC AC India made seven offers each. Other recruiters included McKinsey & Company, EY GDS, Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nomura Research Institute, PwC India, Barclays, Citi, Jefferies and Synergy Consulting.

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Companies in this sector accounted for 17 offers. Hindustan Unilever and Dabur led recruitment in the FMCG sector with six offers each. Other recruiters included Haleon, ITC, Loreal, and Castrol.

Technology

Organisations in this sector accounted for 27 offers, with Purplle leading with six offers. Google, Swiggy, Samsung, and Philips followed with five offers each, while Amazon Development Centre India also recruited from the school.

Conglomerates

Organisations in this sector accounted for 16 offers. Adani Enterprises led recruitment with six offers, followed by Tata Administrative Services with four offers. Other recruiters included Aditya Birla Group and Godrej Industries Group.

Other Sectors

Axis Bank, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, Optimus Capital, Cummins India and Synergy Consulting made three offers each. BondbloX, Lighthouse Canton, Synchrony India Financial Services, JioStar and Hero MotoCorp also recruited from the school.

Highlighting the achievement, Professor Pranav Jindal, Associate Dean, Admissions and Financial Aid, Career Advancement Services, Indian School of Business, stated: "At ISB, we remain committed to providing students with a strong foundation in management, analytical thinking and problem-solving, while enabling them to apply their learning in real-world business contexts."

The institute noted that the 20-month PGP YL programme is designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals, equipping them with capabilities across business, technology, and leadership. The 2026-2028 cohort comprised 130 students.