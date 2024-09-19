Indian School of Business Launches 20-Month Postgraduate Programme In Management

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the launch of a new 20-month Postgraduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), designed for bona fide candidates with up to two years of full-time work experience. This full-time, residential MBA-equivalent programme aims to develop future leaders by combining foundational business education with advanced technological insights.

Applicants to the PGP YL must submit scores from the GMAT, GRE, or CAT, along with details of their educational background and work experience. The admissions process will include a personal interview evaluating academic performance, application essays, and test scores. Shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews with a panel of industry experts, academicians, and senior alumni.

The programme's fee for the 2025-27 academic session is Rs 21,65,000 plus GST, with an additional accommodation fee of Rs 3,95,000. Scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition fees will be available to 40-50% of the class based on merit and financial need.

Starting in mid-2025, the PGP YL will offer a curriculum addressing modern business challenges and technological advancements. The program will integrate core business principles with courses in technology, data, and global perspectives. It will feature experiential learning components such as a Business Design Lab, an Innovation Lab, and a mandatory two-month summer internship to provide practical business experience.

Indian School of Business: Admission Process For Postgraduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any field.

Test Scores: Valid GMAT or GRE (test centre-based only) or CAT scores must be available by the application deadline for the relevant admission round.

Work Experience: Applicants should have no more than 24 months of work experience as of June 15 in the year they plan to start the programme.

Additional Requirement: If the primary language of instruction at the previous institution was not English, a valid TOEFL or IELTS score is required.

Selection Process

Stage 1: Candidates will be shortlisted based on a combination of strong academic performance, notable awards and achievements, essay quality, and test scores.

Stage 2: Shortlisted candidates will attend personal interviews conducted by senior industry professionals, ISB faculty, and alumni.



Scholarships at ISB

Merit-Based Scholarships

Awarded to candidates with exceptional interview scores, with scholarships covering up to 100% of the tuition fees.



Need-cum-Merit Scholarships

For candidates demonstrating both strong merit and financial need.

ISB Develop India Scholarship

For students dedicated to contributing to India's growth, supporting graduates in pursuing impactful careers.

Bank Loans

ISB collaborates with major public and private banks and NBFCs to offer collateral-free education loans with a moratorium period. Contact details for these institutions are available on our website for candidates seeking assistance.