ISB And IIM Ahmedabad Rank In LinkedIn's Top 20 Global MBA Programmes

LinkedIn's Top 20 Global MBA Programmes: The rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology analysing the career outcomes of lakhs of MBA graduates worldwide.

LinkedIn's Top 20 Global MBA Programmes: Indian School of Business ranked 6th globally

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad have made it to LinkedIn's prestigious list of the top 20 MBA programmes worldwide. According to LinkedIn News India, ISB is positioned 6th globally, while IIM Ahmedabad holds the 19th spot. The ranking is part of LinkedIn's initiative to assist professionals in selecting the best MBA programs to enhance their skills and career prospects. The list is compiled using LinkedIn's data, focusing on several key factors.

Here's how the top 20 business schools rank:

  • Stanford University
  • INSEAD
  • Harvard University
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Indian School of Business
  • Northwestern University
  • Dartmouth College
  • Columbia University
  • University of Chicago
  • University of London
  • University of Virginia
  • Duke University
  • WHU
  • University of Oxford
  • Yale University
  • Cornell University
  • University of California, Berkeley
  • Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
  • University of Navarra

Ranking Methodology

LinkedIn's rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology analysing the career outcomes of lakhs of MBA graduates worldwide. 

Key factors include:

  • Job Placement: Evaluating hiring rates, market demand, and the percentage of recent graduates (2019-2023) who secured full-time jobs within the year of graduation.
  • Promotion Rates: Assessing how quickly alumni advance to director or VP-level roles.
  • Network Strength: Examining the depth and quality of alumni networks, including connections to senior professionals and network growth.
  • Leadership Potential: Measuring the proportion of alumni with C-Suite or entrepreneurial experience post-MBA.
  • Gender Diversity: Analysing gender parity among recent graduates.
Indian School Of Business, IIM Ahmedabad, Global MBA Programmes
