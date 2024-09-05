ISB And IIM Ahmedabad Rank In LinkedIn's Top 20 Global MBA Programmes

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad have made it to LinkedIn's prestigious list of the top 20 MBA programmes worldwide. According to LinkedIn News India, ISB is positioned 6th globally, while IIM Ahmedabad holds the 19th spot. The ranking is part of LinkedIn's initiative to assist professionals in selecting the best MBA programs to enhance their skills and career prospects. The list is compiled using LinkedIn's data, focusing on several key factors.

Here's how the top 20 business schools rank:

Stanford University

INSEAD

Harvard University

University of Pennsylvania

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Indian School of Business

Northwestern University

Dartmouth College

Columbia University

University of Chicago

University of London

University of Virginia

Duke University

WHU

University of Oxford

Yale University

Cornell University

University of California, Berkeley

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

University of Navarra

Ranking Methodology

LinkedIn's rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology analysing the career outcomes of lakhs of MBA graduates worldwide.

Key factors include: