Indian School Of Business Offers 250 Scholarships: Who Can Get 100% Waiver

In a move to make management education more accessible, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced 250 scholarships every year across its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). The institute made the announcement as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. The scholarships are aimed at supporting students from different economic, geographical, and professional backgrounds in pursuing management education at ISB.

The scholarships will offer 100 per cent, 50 per cent, 30 per cent or 25 per cent tuition fee waivers. Eligibility will be determined based on students' merit and financial need.

The institute has also announced the setting up of the India Research Commons, a national platform that will provide Indian researchers with access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources, and AI-enabled research infrastructure.

ISB has also announced the launch of a national faculty development programme to share its teaching methods, classroom practices and technology-enabled learning approaches with management institutions across the country.

According to the institute, these initiatives are aimed at aligning its academic offerings with the emerging requirements of learners and industry.

Earlier in 2025, ISB introduced the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders. The inaugural batch comprised 130 students, of whom one-third received tuition fee waivers.

The institute had also launched ISB Discover, a platform aimed at making faculty research more accessible to policymakers, business leaders and the public.