SWAYAM Gets A Plus: Upgraded Platform Offers Industry-Tailored Courses

SWAYAM Plus aims to create a digital ecosystem for learners, educators, and professionals.

The Ministry of Education is set to launch the SWAYAM Plus platform, an upgraded version of the existing Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal. The new platform aims to facilitate a comprehensive digital ecosystem for learners, educators, and industry professionals.

SWAYAM Plus will incorporate courses tailored to meet industry requirements, thus enhancing learners' employability prospects.

The SWAYAM Plus will be launched by Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.

The SWAYAM Plus will be launched on 27th February 2024. The Platform will now include courses aligned with industry needs aimed at enhancing learners' employability.

The existing SWAYAM portal provides access to a comprehensive range of courses spanning from Class 9 to postgraduation, to create a cohesive digital environment for learners, educators, and professionals across various industries.

The courses available on SWAYAM are structured into four categories: video lectures, downloadable/printable reading materials, self-assessment tests, and an online discussion forum for addressing queries. Efforts have been made to enhance the learning experience through the integration of audio-video content and advanced pedagogy/technology.

For both students and educators, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) offer a variety of online courses on the SWAYAM platform, including school education.

Each course includes text modules, video tutorials, assessment questions, and supplementary resources for self-paced learning.

Currently, approximately 1.5 crore students are enrolled in these courses, with registration open for all interested participants.

Additionally, there are endeavours underway to integrate the SWAYAM platform with DIKSHA to streamline digital content utilisation across the education spectrum.

Furthermore, a link for downloading course books' e-content is provided for all NCERT courses.

Students and teachers can access all course materials (text, videos, and assessments) free of charge by visiting swayam.gov.in.