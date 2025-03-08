IIT Madras Signs MoU To Offer Employability Courses On SWAYAM Plus

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with the industry and other Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to offer employability-focused courses on SWAYAM Plus. An MoU has been signed with these institutes wherein the initial phase of the programme includes bringing in over 2,500 learners enrolling in courses on SWAYAM Plus.

SWAYAM Plus will also onboard more institutes, targeting the enrolment of more than 10,000 students from various institutions who will be taking SWAYAM Plus courses for credits.

The collaborations with HEIs will allow them to integrate SWAYAM Plus courses into their curriculum. SWAYAM Plus will support the implementation of these courses, including assessments and certification. These MoUs were signed with Sathyabama University, Thiagarajar College of Arts, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Sri Venkateswara University and Vinayaka Mission's Law School.

Industry partners will offer courses that focus on industry-specific skills and employability. These courses will be made available on SWAYAM Plus, allowing learners to gain practical and career-relevant knowledge. They will share courses, which will be onboarded on SWAYAM Plus after the approval from the Programme Implementation Committee at IIT Madras.

A key focus of SWAYAM Plus is to mainstream skill development in higher education. The platform currently hosts around 350 courses from 50+ leading industry players. These MoUs will help expand course offerings and encourage Higher Education Institutes to integrate them into their academic programs, making SWAYAM Plus the preferred platform for skill-based learning in India.