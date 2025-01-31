Explore These 10 Free Courses By IITs On SWAYAM Portal

Top educational institutions like the IITs have long been a dream destination for students, offering courses that not only shape their academic journey but also equip them with the skills needed to succeed professionally. For those seeking to learn from some of the best, SWAYAM, the online education platform by the Ministry of Education, offers a wide range of free courses that anyone can access.

The platform hosts several courses from premier institutes such as IITs, covering diverse fields including engineering, design, artificial intelligence, and management.

Here are some of the exciting courses available:

AI In Marketing By IIT Roorkee

This 12-week course, starting February 17 and ending April 11, 2025, explores the impact of AI on marketing management. It aims to equip students with the knowledge to understand the integration of AI into traditional marketing practices and the ethical challenges associated with its adoption. Enrollment ends on February 3, 2025.

Cloud Computing By IIT Kharagpur

A 12-week course beginning on February 3, 2025, that introduces the fundamentals of cloud computing, including its management, security, and future research trends. The course is designed for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as researchers exploring cloud platforms. Enrollment closes on February 3, 2025.

Computer Networks And Internet Protocol By IIT Kharagpur

Students can gain a thorough understanding of the principles and architecture behind modern computer networks and the protocols that support them. This 12-week course also looks ahead at the future of the internet. Enrollment closes on February 3, 2025.

Blockchain and Its Applications by IIT Kharagpur



A 12-week course, starting February 3 and ending on April 11, 2025, that covers blockchain technology fundamentals and its various applications across industries. Open to undergraduate, and postgraduate students, and industry professionals, the course concludes on April 11, 2025.

E-Business By IIT Kharagpur



This 12-week course, ending on April 11, 2025, covers the infrastructure and functional aspects of e-business systems, focusing on decision support and how e-business systems operate in practice. Enrollment closes on February 3, 2025. The course is aimed at engineering and management students, particularly those in IT, production, and industrial engineering.



Introduction To Graphic Design By IIT Hyderabad

This 8-week course, starting on February 17 and ending on April 11, 2025, offers a comprehensive foundation in graphic design. Topics include design principles, typography, publication design, and branding. Open to both students and professionals, it is ideal for anyone looking to enhance their skills in this creative field. Enrollment ends on February 17, 2025.

Interior Design By IIT Roorkee

This 8-week course, starting on February 17 and running through April 11, 2025, explores the theory and practice of interior design. It provides practical skills for handling a variety of interior spaces. Enrollment concludes on February 17, 2025. Suitable for anyone interested in learning about interior design.

Programming In Java By IIT Kharagpur



Also lasting 12 weeks, this course helps participants strengthen their Java programming skills, making them better suited for the evolving IT job market. It's tailored for undergraduate engineering students, particularly in CSE, IT, EE, and ECE disciplines. Enrollment ends on February 3, 2025.

English Language For Competitive Exams By IIT Madras



This 12-week course focuses on improving English language proficiency, specifically aimed at students preparing for competitive exams that test English skills. Enrollment closes on February 3, 2025.

Psychology Of Stress, Health, And Well-Being By IIT Guwahati



This course, open to UG and PG students from diverse fields like Humanities, Social Sciences, and Engineering, delves into the psychological aspects of stress, health, and well-being. The 12-week course covers both the negative and positive sides of human behaviour, providing valuable insights for a broad range of academic backgrounds.



With a wide array of courses from world-class institutes, SWAYAM offers students and professionals an opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills for free, empowering them to meet the demands of the current job market.