Subjects Offered By Centre's SWAYAM Platform Is Among 2019's Best Courses

As per the Class Central, a free online course aggregator from top universities like Stanford, MIT, Harvard, etc., six courses offered by government's SWAYAM platform have been placed among the top 30 online courses of 2019.

The courses are Academic Writing course offered by H.N.B Garhwal University (A Central University) Srinagar Garhwal; Digital Marketing course offered by Panjab University, Chandigarh; Animation course offered by Banaras hindu University, Mathematical Economics course offered by Doon University, Dehradun; IIT Madras' Python for Data Science course and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) course offered by Avianshilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

SWAYAM or the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds is an integrated platform for online courses for students from classes 9-12 to post graduate level. The courses are imparted to students through information and communication technology (ICT) and can be accessed everywhere.

All the courses are interactive, prepared by the best teachers in the country and are available, free of cost to the students. More than 1,000 experts and teachers from across the country have prepared the courses.

Till date, a total of 2,867 courses have been offered through SWAYAM and 568 courses have been uploaded to offer for January 2020 Semester. About 57 lakhs (57,84,770) unique users / registrations have been made on SWAYAM platform and about 1.25 cr (125,04,722) enrollments in various courses of SWAYAM.

