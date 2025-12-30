Explore Harvard University's Online Courses On AI, Innovation Strategy And Privacy

As the job sector is changing fast, learning about Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become crucial in today's world. Having skills in AI is not only important for growth in career but also survival in the current job sector. Harvard University offers various online programmes that lets applicants learn from top experts. Most of these online programmes are available for free or within reasonable fee range. The following are some of the online courses by Harvard University:

AI, Machine Learning and the Built Environment: Fundamentals and Proptech Applications

The program constitutes a non-technical introduction to AI and ML, with a particular emphasis on their applications in the fields of Real Estate, Architecture, Landscape, and Urbanism. The program begins with a high-level overview of what AI and ML are and what types of problems they are particularly suited to solve. Candidates can register for the online programme by January 15, 2026. The course will run on March 2, 4, and 6 from 11 am - 1 pm.

Innovation Strategy: Tools and Frameworks for Business

The course will run for a duration of 6 weeks and will be taught by experts from Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The course will teach candidates to explore how companies have reimagined everyday products, disrupted entire industries and unlocked new markets. Each module equips candidates with actionable tools to generate ideas, reduce risk through iteration, secure buy-in from stakeholders and lead change.

Interested candidates can enrol in the programme by March 26, 2026.

Data Privacy and Technology

The course will provide understanding about the various attempts that can define privacy and the ongoing conflict of privacy laws and norms within technology advancements. It will review approaches to collecting, using and selling data, including data privacy policies-and the impact on user protections. Applicants will be able to explore the impacts of emerging technologies on the future of privacy, protection and law. Interested candidates can register by January 12, 2026. The duration of the online course has been scheduled for January 21-25, 2026.

Future Proof with AI

The registration for the online programme is accepted anytime. These on-demand learning modules are designed to help professionals build confidence and capability in applying AI. Through guided modules and hands-on exercises, the experts blend research-based insights with practical applications tailored for real-world impact.

Complete details about the AI programmes are available on the official website of Harvard University.

