Study In Canada: Top Universities, Tuition Fees, Visa In 2025

Study In Canada 2025: Canada has long been a top choice for Indian students due to its multicultural environment and being home to some of the best universities in the world. When choosing to study abroad, it is important for students to consider whether the country offers post-graduation work opportunities, accessible visa options, and more.

Study In Canada 2025: Top Universities, Fees, Study Visa And Post-Graduation Work Visa

Top Universities In Canada

Canada is home to universities like McGill University, University of Toronto, and University of British Columbia, which rank among the best in the world with global rankings of 27, 29, and 40 respectively. All three universities are highly respected by recruiters, with the University of Toronto earning a strong Employer Reputation score of 99.1 as per QS Rankings 2026.

Employer Reputation reflects how highly employers worldwide value a university's graduates.

Study Visa Requirements For Canada

Students applying to study in Canada must first secure an offer of admission from a Designated Learning Institution (DLI), which may be a university, school, or college. They are also required to provide proof of sufficient funds to cover living expenses, tuition fees, return transportation, and more.

In some cases, students may also need to speak to an officer regarding their confirmed plans to return to their home country after studies.

Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Requirements

Students can apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit if they meet the following conditions:

They studied in Canada for at least eight months at a DLI that offers PGWP eligibility.

They did not work more than half-time until their final semester, although part-time work is allowed in the last semester.

They applied for a PGWP within three months of completing their program or course.

They held a valid study permit at the time of applying.

Eligibility for PGWP may vary depending on whether the student completed a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree, and whether they studied at a PGWP-eligible institution.

Fees and Expenses

The domestic tuition fee at McGill University starts from Rs. 3,27,030, while the international tuition fee begins at Rs. 22,44,326.

Students should also budget for accommodation costs of around Rs. 4,96,957, food expenses of Rs. 2,57,776, transport costs of Rs. 55,146, and utility charges of Rs. 1,26,964.

Canada's top three universities hosts over 30 per cent of its students from abroad-reflecting its global appeal.