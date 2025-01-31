This UK University Offers Scholarships With Up To 50% Fee Reduction

The University of Leeds has introduced scholarships offering up to a 50% reduction in tuition fees for international students. The university is providing 500 awards, which include financial aid for meritorious foreign students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The International Excellence Scholarship, a merit-based award, recognises exceptional academic achievement. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications by May 16, 2025, at 5pm (UK time).
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have:
A strong academic record
Leadership qualities
A commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic community at the University of Leeds
This university is ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide.
Professor Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds, said:
"We are delighted to offer the International Excellence Scholarship to talented students from across the globe. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access to the transformative education we provide."
Eligibility For Master's Applicants
To apply for a Master's International Excellence Scholarship, a candidate must:
- Be an international student
- Apply for an eligible master's program for the 2025-26 academic year
- Not require an offer of admission before applying for the scholarship
- Be self-funded or partially funded
- Demonstrate a strong academic record and be expected to achieve or have earned a bachelor's degree with at least a 2:1 (Hons) or equivalent
- Exhibit outstanding interpersonal and professional skills demonstrated through extracurricular activities and/or work experience
Application Outcome
Candidates will be notified of the scholarship outcome by June 13, 2025. Selected students must accept the award within the timeframe specified in their scholarship letter.
Number Of Awards
500 scholarships, covering 10%, 25%, or 50% of tuition fees.
How To Apply
Once candidates have applied for a master's programme, they must complete the scholarship application form online. For full details on eligibility, the application process, and deadlines, visit the official scholarship webpage. Early applications are encouraged, as awards may be allocated early in the application cycle.
For more information, visit the official website.