This UK University Offers Scholarships With Up To 50% Fee Reduction

The University of Leeds has introduced scholarships offering up to a 50% reduction in tuition fees for international students. The university is providing 500 awards, which include financial aid for meritorious foreign students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The International Excellence Scholarship, a merit-based award, recognises exceptional academic achievement. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications by May 16, 2025, at 5pm (UK time).

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must have:

A strong academic record



Leadership qualities

A commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic community at the University of Leeds

This university is ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide.

Professor Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds, said:

"We are delighted to offer the International Excellence Scholarship to talented students from across the globe. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access to the transformative education we provide."

Eligibility For Master's Applicants



To apply for a Master's International Excellence Scholarship, a candidate must:

Be an international student

Apply for an eligible master's program for the 2025-26 academic year

Not require an offer of admission before applying for the scholarship

Be self-funded or partially funded

Demonstrate a strong academic record and be expected to achieve or have earned a bachelor's degree with at least a 2:1 (Hons) or equivalent

Exhibit outstanding interpersonal and professional skills demonstrated through extracurricular activities and/or work experience

Application Outcome



Candidates will be notified of the scholarship outcome by June 13, 2025. Selected students must accept the award within the timeframe specified in their scholarship letter.

Number Of Awards



500 scholarships, covering 10%, 25%, or 50% of tuition fees.

How To Apply



Once candidates have applied for a master's programme, they must complete the scholarship application form online. For full details on eligibility, the application process, and deadlines, visit the official scholarship webpage. Early applications are encouraged, as awards may be allocated early in the application cycle.

For more information, visit the official website.