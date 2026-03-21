Online MBA: Financial Times Releases List Of World's Top Business Schools

Financial Times Online MBA Rankings 2026: The Financial Times has released its latest ranking of the world's top online MBA programmes, with Ic retaining the top position for the fourth consecutive year. The Madrid-based institution stood out for delivering the highest salary increase among its alumni, with graduates reporting a 42 per cent rise in earnings after completing the programme.

The second position was secured by Imperial College Business School, which reported the highest average alumni salary at nearly $254,000. The school also ranked second globally for research, reflecting the strength of its academic output.

At the third spot, Warwick Business School emerged as a leader in career progression. The institution topped the "career growth" metric, which evaluates alumni advancement in seniority and organisational scale, while reporting an average salary of $234,799.

In a notable shift this year, Bayes Business School entered the rankings for the first time, debuting in fourth place. Meanwhile, University of Porto secured the sixth position overall and ranked highest for value for money.

The University of Southern California Marshall School of Business was placed fifth, with its alumni earning close to $212,000 on average.

See the complete list of top-ranked business schools here.

European institutions dominated the upper tiers of the rankings, underlining the region's continued strength in business education and the rising demand for flexible learning formats.

Online MBA programmes have witnessed significant growth in recent years, enabling working professionals to pursue advanced management education without interrupting their careers.