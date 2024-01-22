University Of Massachusetts Global Introduces Online MBA Programme For Indian Professionals

University Of Massachusetts Global MBA programme benefits professionals at all career stages.

The University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global) has introduced its online MBA programme in India to meet the increasing demand for professionals with a global perspective who comprehend business requirements. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programme until January 29 by visiting the official website.

The online MBA course is scheduled to commence on February 19, 2024. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be granted alumni status by UMass Global, along with all associated perks, as stated in an official release from the university.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our MBA programme in India, a testament to UMass Global's commitment to providing world-class education on a global scale. This programme reflects our dedication to preparing the next generation of business leaders with the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic and interconnected world," said Ricardo Lorenzana, UMass Global's vice-chancellor, partnerships, and dean of the School of Extended Education.

The programme is designed to benefit professionals at various career stages, including those in early to mid-career, as well as senior professionals seeking to enhance their managerial skills. The online MBA program adopts an inclusive approach to provide a comprehensive learning environment catering to diverse career paths. UMass Global emphasises that participants in the program can enjoy alumni status, granting them access to benefits similar to those offered by in-person programmes and facilitating the development of a strong professional network.

The fee for enrolling in this 18-month MBA programme is Rs 3,32,000 plus GST. It is structured to assist professionals in enhancing their skills conveniently through its entirely online format.

