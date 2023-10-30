Australian University, IIM Kozhikode Collaborate To Launch Global MBA Course

The first year of the program will be taught via pre-recorded videos by faculty from IIM Kozhikode.

The University of Western Australia (UWA), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, is introducing an online Global MBA programme, which is a two-year degree course. The programme aims to prepare professionals for the contemporary business landscape. Participants in this programme will be awarded a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode after the first year. Upon successful completion of the entire programme, they will receive a Master's in Business Administration (Global) from UWA.

The total course fee is Rs 5,62,000, and the programme is scheduled to start on December 21, 2023. The application process will begin on November 6, 2023. The first year of the programme will be taught through pre-recorded videos by faculty members from IIM Kozhikode.

The two-year course consists of eight modules:

People Management

Business Analytics for Decision Making

International Business

Financial Statement Analysis

Operations and Supply Chain Management

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Managerial Economics

Marketing

Managerial Finance

Leading Change and Transformation

Business Strategy

Leadership in Organisation

To get admission to the Global MBA programme, applicants must first successfully complete the Professional Certificate Program in Advanced Business Management offered by IIM Kozhikode with a minimum overall weighted average mark of 60 per cent.

Upon successfully completing the second year of the programme with a minimum weighted average mark of 60 per cent, participants will be conferred with a Global Master of Business Administration from The University of Western Australia and will attain UWA alumni status.