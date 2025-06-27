Australian CEO, 58, Stabbed To Death During House Party, 15-Year-Old Arrested

A 58-year-old Australian CEO has died after allegedly being stabbed by a 15-year-old during a house party in Brisbane. According to The Guardian, Greg Josephson, the co-founder of clothing company Universal Store, was hosting a house party with around 30 teenagers when he was found dead at his mansion on Thursday. A 15-year-old boy, who was known to the entrepreneur, was arrested near the home and was later charged with one count of murder.

Mr Josephson co-founded the youth-focused Universal Store clothing company with his brother, Michael, in 1999. Officers responded to a call on Thursday evening and arrived at the residence hosting a party with around 30 teenagers present. At the scene, cops found the entrepreneur's body inside, but most of the teens were unaware of what had happened, officials said.

The 15-year-old was then located on a nearby street, police allege. "At this stage, the initial investigation indicates that no other persons were involved other than the 15-year-old boy," Det Acting Supt Craig Williams said, per The Guardian.

Mr Williams confirmed that police had also located the alleged weapon. The boy was questioned and was later charged with one count of murder and refused police bail, officials said.

According to the New York Post, Mr Josephson knew his alleged killer before the two got into an altercation. The teen allegedly grabbed a household item to stab the 58-year-old.

"It's distressing for the family. It's distressing for the community and for ... innocent people who are at the house who have nothing to do with it, so all possible support's being offered to those people," Mr Williams said.

In a statement, a Universal Store spokesperson confirmed the death of its co-founder. We wanted to share the sad news that Greg Josephson, who founded our company and played a significant role until 2018, has recently passed away," a statement said, per the outlet.

"Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very sad time," the statement added.

Mr Josephson sold Universal Store in 2018 for a reported $100 million. According to his LinkedIn profile, he had been the chief executive of Josephson Holdings since 2018.