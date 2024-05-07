Study Abroad: Indian Students Can Explore Universities In Asia With These Scholarships

Indian students aspiring to study in foreign countries can choose from nearly hundreds of scholarships available for various courses. Here is a list of some scholarships that can be considered by students for pursing undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD degrees abroad.



Aichi Scholarship Program

Indian students willing to study in Japan can benefit from the Aichi Scholarship Program. The scholarship is offered to Indian students who want to pursue their postgraduate studies in Japan. Aid is provided to students who wish to pursue fields relevant to Aichi's manufacturing industry.





A Star

Singapore based Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) provides scholarships and fellowships to young aspiring students who wish to pursue their passion in Science. The scholarships prepare them for a rewarding career in Research and Development. The scholarships award candidates for undergraduate, PhD and post-doctoral studies at top universities and laboratories locally and overseas.





Hinrich Foundation scholarships

Hinrich foundation offers a slew of scholarships to study across various locations in Asia. The scholarships aims to advance sustainable global trade and improve prosperity for the continent. The scholarship is offered to individuals who demonstrate genuine ability, passion and ambition to improve global trade policies and business practices to advance sustainable global trade.





Prof Emeritus Madan Mohan Das Memorial Scholarship

The scholarship is awarded to support candidate's 24 credits + 2 semesters registration fees to the Asian Institute of Technology. The scholarship is awarded by Mr Bhargab Mohan Das, AIT alumnus who graduated in Structural Engineering in 2005. The grant is rewarded under Mr Das's late father, Prof. Emeritus Madan Mohan Das.