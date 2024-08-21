Study Abroad: Explore Jobs and Career Options In Japan

Japan has emerged as one of the leading countries in manufacturing. The advanced knowledge and technology fostered by the education system in the country has made it one of the most preferred destinations for students aspiring to study abroad.

Educational institutions in Japan focus not only on academic achievements but also on the development of human quality. About 2,20,000 international students from more than 170 countries and regions of the world are studying at higher educational institutions in Japan.

If a foreign student plans to work full-time in Japan, the student must change his or her status of residence from student to one that allows full-time work in Japan. Even if the candidate's job is not decided until graduation, he/she may continue finding full-time employment for one year by changing their status of residence from Student to designated activities.

Employment exam in Japan

In order to apply for employment in Japan, students are required to undergo three levels of evaluation process. Numerous applications received for jobs are screened on the basis of document-based exams, written examinations and interviews:

Document-based exams

Document-based exams is the initial phase of job hunting. One of the documents submitted during this process is the entry sheet. By submitting an entry sheet, candidates make a formal application to take the employment exam. The entry sheet comprises short Japanese writing sections where applicants have to highlight how they performed in school and why they were interested to enter the company.

Written examinations

Written examinations are conducted to evaluate a candidate's level of intellectual and academic ability. The exams help in finding whether the candidates possess the thinking and judgment skills, work speed, processing ability, and accuracy required for the job. As paper exams are basically carried out in Japanese, applicants must have a high level of Japanese comprehension. These exams usually include an aptitude test, general knowledge test, and Japanese writing or short essay.

Interviews

There are several types of job interviews in Japan. The three types commonly adopted by most companies in Japan include group discussions, group interviews and individual interviews.

