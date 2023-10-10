Study Abroad: Know About The Exams Required For Entering Into Japanese Universities

Japan today has emerged as one of the leading countries in manufacturing due to the advanced knowledge and technology fostered by its education system. Educational institutions in Japan focus not only on academic achievements but also on the development of human quality. About 2,20,000 international students from more than 170 countries and regions of the world are studying at higher educational institutions in Japan.

Japan offers conducive living environment to the international students. The country is known as a good place to live with its low crime rate. The public transport here is globally acclaimed. With a well-established health insurance system, one can receive advanced medical care at low cost.

The country was able to grow economically and develop into a leading hub despite its scarce resources. Japan has introduced many products to the world, including electric vehicles, digital cameras, optical fibers and artificial hearts using its state-of-the-art science.

Top universities in Japan

Tohoku University

The University of Tokyo

Osaka University

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Kyoto University

Kyushu University

Hokkaido University

Nagoya University

University of Tsukuba

International Christian University

Students who wish to study in Japan will be required to take one of the following exams.

Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students (EJU)

The EJU is an examination for international students who wish to enroll and study at Japanese universities as undergraduates etc. This exam evaluates students on the basis of basic academic knowledge in the subjects of Science, Japan and the World, and Mathematics. There are no limitations on the number of times examinees may take the EJU or their age. Examination scores are valid for two years.

A total of 479 Japanese universities which accounts for over 60% of all such universities in Japan, including most national universities, require submission of EJU scores as part of their application procedures. The exam is held two times in a year. The first round is held in June while the second round is conducted in November. The exam is held at various locations across the world including New Delhi.

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT)

The JLPT is conducted to measure and certify the overall Japanese language proficiency of non-native speakers who apply for admission in the country. The test evaluates in terms of how much the applicants know about Japanese characters, vocabulary and grammar, and how well they can use this knowledge in their communication. The exam is held two times in a year. The first round is conducted in July while the second round is held in December every year. Besides Japan, the exam is conducted in 96 other countries.

Unified/Common University Entrance Examination

This examination is conducted for Japanese students who apply for national universities and some private universities at the undergraduate level. Most universities do not require international students to take this exam. However, it may be required for admission to some programmes mainly medical and dental courses.

Proof of English Proficiency

Most Japanese universities require proof of English proficiency in their application. Students may be asked to submit their scores from TOEFL, IELTS, TOEIC or Eiken.