Students, Teachers Invited To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The government is conducting the registrations for the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an interactive programme where teachers and students are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi. Candidates interested in participating in the programme can visit the official website of the PPC for detailed information. Students studying in classes from 6 to 12, teachers and parents can register on the official website. The deadline to register for the programme is January 14, 2025. More than 7 lakh students have registered for the programme so far.

In order to select participants who will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/

The programme will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025. The event is conducted annually with an aim to help students of classes 6 to 12 to overcome exam stress and pressure.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions from the Prime Minister in the interactive programme. Shortlisted questions may feature in the programme as well. The participants who asked questions in the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha, are invited by media channels to appear in their programmes.

CBSE has requested schools to follow these guidelines:

Use own social media handles and #PPC2025 to disseminate the information about the event. Schools can make their own posters/creatives/videos, etc. about the event/programme and post accordingly. The selected creatives/videos from among these will also be exhibited on the MyGov platform.

Display the creatives of the programme at prominent places in the school.

Ensure maximum registration of students in the online Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) Competition conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in from 14th December, 2024 to 14th January, 2025 to avail the chance of being selected for this event.