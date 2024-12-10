Students Can Appear For A Maximum Of Five Subjects In CUET UG 2025

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will undergo several changes in the 2025 edition. As per news agency PTI, students taking the CUET UG in the upcoming year will be able to appear for maximum of five subjects as against six previously. The decision was announced by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET UG will be conducted only as a computer-based test (CBT) from 2025 and students will be allowed to appear for any subject irrespective of the subjects studied in class 12. The number of subjects have also been reduced from 63 to 37 and the duration of the exam has been standardised to 60 minutes. Students will be required to attempt all questions as the concept of optional questions have been eliminated with in the upcoming exam.

"The exam will be conducted only in CBT mode from 2025 unlike hybrid mode last year. We have also reduced the number of subjects from 63 to 37 and admissions for the dropped subjects will be conducted on the basis of scores of the General Aptitude Test (GAT)," the chairman said.

"Candidates will also be allowed to opt for subjects in CUET UG which they have not studied in class 12 to allow the students to cross over the rigid disciplinary boundaries in higher education," he added.

"The exam duration which varied from 45 minutes to 60 minutes depending upon the subject, has now been standardised as 60 minutes. The concept of optional questions in the exam has also been done away with and all questions will be compulsory now," Kumar said.

The changes have been made following a review by an expert panel, the chairman noted earlier. UGC had earlier constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and PG.

The decision aims at improving the examination process to provide a better, more efficient and conducive environment for students taking CUET.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi a night before it was to be held citing logistical reasons.

(With inputs from PTI)