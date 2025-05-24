Staff Selection Commission Exam Calendar Released For June 2025, Download Here

SSC June Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the dates for several examinations for June 2025. The tentative exam calendar has been released for three main competitive exams, namely, Junior Secretariat Assistant / Lower Division Clerk (JSA/LDC), Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk (SSA/UDC) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Candidates can visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, to download the SSC exam calendar.
SSC Exam 2025: Official Exam Dates For June, 2025
Here is a list of the official dates of the competitive examinations announced by Staff Selection Commission (SSC):
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive
Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT) June 15, 2025
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive
Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT) June 15, 2025
ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive
Examination, 2022-2024 June 15, 2025
SSC June Exam 2025: How To Access The Exam Calendar?
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
- Under the "Notice Board", click on "Schedule of Examinations".
- The exam calendar will be automatically downloaded.
- Save the tentative exam calendar for future reference.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advised candidates to regularly visit their official website, ssc.gov.in for further updates regarding the SSC competitive exams.