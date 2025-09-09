SSC Warns Against Question Paper Discussions, Sparks Debate Over 'Double Standards'

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a clear warning against discussing, analysing, or sharing its examination question papers on social media. This is based on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024).

In an official notice, the Commission stated that these activities are strictly forbidden and warned that any violations would result in significant penalties. The PEA Act classifies all offenses in this category as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable. Penalties can include 3 to 5 years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh for individuals, and up to Rs 1 crore for service providers or institutions. For organised crimes, the Act calls for 5 to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

The Commission urged candidates and content creators to avoid engaging in or promoting such discussions, emphasising the importance of maintaining the integrity of examinations.

This notice has sparked debate on social media, with many educators and influencers questioning the logic behind the decision. Popular teacher Abhinay Sharma voiced his concerns online, calling out what he described as "double standards."

He wrote: "After elections, exit polls are broadcast openly. News channels have the right to analyse them. But discussing the paper after an examination becomes a crime. One type of analysis is called freedom, while the other is labeled a crime. If this is not a double standard, then what is? This is the new definition of justice that SSC has provided today in its notice."

Many users agreed with him, noting that post-exam discussions have always been a part of exam preparation culture. Such discussions help future candidates evaluate their performance and improve their preparation.

Strict Examination Regulations

The PEA Act, 2024, was introduced to curb paper leaks, cheating rackets, and organised misconduct in competitive examinations across India. However, the latest enforcement has raised questions about the balance between maintaining examination integrity and permitting free discussion in academic settings.