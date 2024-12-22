SSC MTS Result 2024 To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon expected to announce the result for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Exams. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam will be able to access the results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

They will be required to enter their login credentials, such as user ID and password. The exam was conducted between September 30 and November 14.

Steps To Download SSC MTS Result

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Select the link for SSC MTS Result 2024

Enter your login credentials carefully and submit

Following this, the SSC MTS answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answers and raise objections if necessary

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,439 for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Examination will be held in two sessions-Session-I and Session-II-on the same day, both of which are compulsory.

Session-I: Candidates will have 45 minutes to complete it. After 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close.

Session-II: This session will start immediately after Session-I and will also last 45 minutes.

There will be no negative marking in Session-I. However, in Session-II, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.

For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years.